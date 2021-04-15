Outfront Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,029% compared to the average daily volume of 115 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Outfront Media by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $4,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $38,583,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $2,854,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OUT opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

