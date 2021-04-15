Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

