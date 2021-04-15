Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 206.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $366,467.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,645,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,322 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

