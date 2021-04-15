Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.90. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,500. Insiders bought 749,500 shares of company stock worth $643,450 in the last ninety days.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

