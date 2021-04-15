Parkside Investments LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

IEMG traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 220,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,531. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70.

