Parkside Investments LLC Has $676,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,197. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

