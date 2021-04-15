Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Shares of PATI remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.