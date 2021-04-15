PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866. PCCW has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

