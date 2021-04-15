Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,022,000.

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

