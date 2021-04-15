Penta Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 73.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $390,025.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 90.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00739737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.65 or 0.05979602 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

