Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apr 15th, 2021

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 328,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PFMT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $128.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

