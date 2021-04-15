PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

