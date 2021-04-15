Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Perspecta will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspecta, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances.

