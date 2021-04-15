Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.54

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.54 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 133.60 ($1.75). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 132.90 ($1.74), with a volume of 5,905,128 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.54. The stock has a market cap of £459.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73.

Get Petrofac alerts:

In other news, insider Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.