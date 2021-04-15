Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.54

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.54 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 133.60 ($1.75). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 132.90 ($1.74), with a volume of 5,905,128 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.54. The stock has a market cap of £459.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73.

In other news, insider Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit