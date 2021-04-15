Pfizer Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 105,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 65,799 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Pfizer by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 94,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

