Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Up 117.2% in March

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the March 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 295.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Pharma Mar stock opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. Pharma Mar has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -234.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

