Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

