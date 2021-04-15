PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the March 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 5,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

