Pirl (PIRL) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $215,988.99 and $76.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,568.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.52 or 0.03905284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00449777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $847.44 or 0.01333118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.24 or 0.00588717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00543583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00392260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

