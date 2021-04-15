Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 170,031 shares.The stock last traded at $30.23 and had previously closed at $30.26.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 398,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.