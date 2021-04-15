Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 170,031 shares.The stock last traded at $30.23 and had previously closed at $30.26.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 398,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit