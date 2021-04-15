Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $491.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

