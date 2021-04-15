PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Update

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE PMVC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.