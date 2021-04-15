Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 352.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,376,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $488.41 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $316.36 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

