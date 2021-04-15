Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $367.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 12-month low of $183.02 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day moving average is $349.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

