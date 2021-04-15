Power Ledger (POWR) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $233.49 million and $6.18 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00065581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00728095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.28 or 0.05777382 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

