PPD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,612% compared to the typical volume of 275 call options.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 53.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PPD by 118.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the third quarter valued at $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PPD by 176.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 187,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PPD during the third quarter valued at $446,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,119,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,087. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 306.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

