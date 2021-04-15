Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 8.5%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 5,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 226,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

