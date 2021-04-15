Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Horace Mann Educators worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,704 shares of company stock worth $501,604 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.