Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $96.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

