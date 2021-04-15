Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USMC opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,606 shares during the last quarter.

