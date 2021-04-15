Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

