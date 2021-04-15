Private Capital Group LLC Buys 551 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $2,001,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

