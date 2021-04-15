Private Capital Group LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

