Project Pai Market Cap Hits $99.77 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $99.77 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00043742 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 113% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,742,145,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,054,348 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.