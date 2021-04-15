Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.50

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $112.36, with a volume of 2527950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

