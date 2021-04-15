ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWM. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

