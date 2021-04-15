Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st.

PROSY traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 177,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. Prosus has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

