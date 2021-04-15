Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock remained flat at $$97.34 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,563. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

