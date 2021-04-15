Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of PRU opened at $97.34 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

