PTON (PTON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $142.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. PTON has a market capitalization of $365,472.75 and approximately $142.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PTON has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

