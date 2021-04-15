Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.31 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 5,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 261,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,529 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

