PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.50

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.59), with a volume of 124451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

PZC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 304.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.