Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chevron Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chevron in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,788,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

