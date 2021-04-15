Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.74.

NYSE TRGP opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

