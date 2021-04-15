Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

FHI stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,649,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.