Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

NYSE IMAX opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

