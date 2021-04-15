Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

NYSE:KTB opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

