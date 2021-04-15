Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for WD-40 Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.14. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.77 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,533,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

