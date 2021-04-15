QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of QTS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. 244,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

