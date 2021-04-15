QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $136.96. 158,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,613,975. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

